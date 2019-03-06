Continued Cold

If you spent any amount of time outside today, you noticed two things… the cold and the wind. Combine the two and it was a bad day to be outside with wind chills struggling to hit 10°. Winds will gradually back down overnight. It will still be breezy tomorrow, but not as gusty as today was.

Air temperatures tomorrow will be similar today, but with less wind, wind chills will improve… although just barely. If you want to think of a “wind chill high temperature”, today was anywhere from 10-15° across the area. Worcester didn’t even make it to 10° for a wind chill today. Tomorrow the “wind chill high temperature” will be about 15-20°. So not much improvement, but some.

So enough with the bad news, here’s the good news. Though it feels very much like winter outside, Daylight Saving Time beings this Sunday — a sure sign of spring. Don’t forget to “Spring Forward” early Sunday morning and enjoy the nearly 7pm sunsets that follow!