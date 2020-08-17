Cool Again, Some Sun Is Back

After many hot stretches of weather this summer, we finally booked a couple of cool days in a row over the weekend. Today, that cool air sticks around, however, we’ll also see more sunshine in the mix. Although the weekend’s rain was beneficial and welcomed on the lawns and gardens, it was not a drought buster as many towns and cities picked up around 0.25″ in Boston and the surrounding burbs to locally over 0.5″ across parts of Southeast Mass.

It’ll remain coolest at the coast today with highs near 70 at the coast, mid to upper 70s inland.

Another round of scattered showers and storms return tonight and exit early tomorrow morning, yielding to better pool and beach weather tomorrow afternoon as highs crack 80 for many.

Despite warmer air, low 80s returning this week, the humidity will be on the low side! Great for the ball fields and tee times and nice for those evening dinner reservations.