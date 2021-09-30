As seasonably chilly air has settled into Southern New England, it’s certainly feeling like late September/early October now. With highs running close to 60 today, that chill in the air will be prevalent again, with any showers we pick up, few and far between.

With that said, as a pool of cold air aloft drifts down from Maine, and scrapes eastern Southern New England, I do expect mid to late morning sun to fade building building clouds at times. Near the coast, we’ll likely see a few isolated mid to late afternoon showers with a brief downpour/small hail possible in a few of them. The best chance for that is near Cape Ann to Cape Cod. On the graphic below, you can see some of those greens and blues near the coast, indicating where the best chance for those more potent showers will be.

Tonight will be chilly, in the upper 30s to mid 40s as skies clear out. Tomorrow looks great, mid 60s with sunshine and Saturday looks solid with highs 65-70 with partial sunshine. Sunday features the next chance for showers late in the day, but it will be mild, in the 70s, including out at Gillette.

