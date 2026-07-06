The high heat is out and the cooler air is in. Not only that, we’ll track some wet weather over the next couple of days as well. Today, the rain chance is highest near and south of the Pike with the steadiest rain across Southeast Mass, RI and CT. Temps range from near 80 across the MA/NH border to near 70 along the south coast.





Rain becomes more widespread tonight and tomorrow morning. As localized bands of heavy rain set up, the potential is there for too much rain too fast, producing street/poor drainage flooding. A flood watch for that is up across Southeast Mass, RI and CT for rain totals of 1-3″ in a short duration with localized higher totals possible. Temps tomorrow will be stuck in the 60s to near 70 with the rain-cooled air and a busy breeze out of the northeast gusting 25-35mph, strongest across Southeast Mass.

Rain tapers off tomorrow night and we’ll dry out nicely for Wednesday and Thursday. Temps are back in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and near 90 Thursday. Friday and warm and humid with scattered storms and temps maxing out near 90 again.