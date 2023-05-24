7Weather – Mild today with highs in the upper 70s. Tomorrow it’ll be cooler in the 60s with a breeze. Lucky for us, Memorial Day Weekend is dry with mild to warm temperatures.

This evening, we’re tracking a line of showers moving across New England. It could bring a few rumbles of thunder. Behind the front, we’ll be cooler tomorrow with a persistent northwest breeze.

Thursday, temperatures will start off cool in the 40s. A northwest wind will be breezy through the day. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be a range of the 60s inland. Near 60° on the coast. The northwest wind coming off the water for Provincetown and Nantucket will keep temperatures in the mid/upper 50s.

After models had been hinting at some rain for this weekend, it looks like high pressure will go to work and keep any rain associated with low pressure to our south.

That’s great news for all the events going on this weekend from sailing races to music festivals.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black