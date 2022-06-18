7Weather- It’s cool and cloudy Father’s Day, and then we start the week with sunshine and mild weather.

Sunday starts with temperatures in the 50s, a chilly breeze, and patchy drizzle. The North Shore could get struck with drizzle throughout the afternoon, but the wet weather looks to end by mid-day for most locations.

The first part of the afternoon is cloudy, and then skies slowly clear closer to sunset. Highs reach into the low and mid 60s. The first area to clear will be central Massachusetts.

The system that has kept us cool and cloudy this weekend moves out Sunday night. Monday has mainly sunny skies with milder highs in the mid 70s. An onshore wind keeps the coast cooler.

Tuesday also has temperatures in the mid 70s with the coast staying cooler. Clouds move in throughout the afternoon and there could be a few showers outside of I-495 in the afternoon.

As of now Wednesday looks mainly cloudy with spotty showers. Thursday also has lots of clouds with a few afternoon showers possible.