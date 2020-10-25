Cool and Crisp Sunday, Cloudy with a Few Showers Monday

What a difference a day makes! Saturday we saw highs soar to 70° for Boston, Beverly, and Norwood, while the rest of the region saw highs in the upper 60s. A cold front swept through late day yesterday, ushering in a much cooler airmass, which we are noticing this morning.

Morning lows started off near the freezing mark for the RT. 2 corridor and southern NH, while the rest of the region started off in the 40s. Temperatures will rebound into the low to mid 50s this afternoon under a mixture of sun and clouds.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing cloud cover just after sunset and even a few showers after midnight, but overnight lows will not be quite as cold as last night. Lows tonight slip into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Monday, the clouds stick around through the day, with scattered showers especially north of the Pike. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Tuesday also has a shower chance, mainly early in the morning and late Tuesday night, as the bulk of the daytime hours remain dry under mostly cloudy skies and highs into mid 50s.

Wednesday brings a break from the shower chances under partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

Thursday afternoon through early Friday brings another round of rain, which could bring more widespread showers to the region. Temperatures do fall by the end of the week and into next weekend with highs Friday and Saturday in the 40s.

Speaking of Saturday, Halloween is sunny and crisp with a northerly breeze.