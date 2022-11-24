7Weather – Our Thanksgiving started off cooler with temps in the 20s and 30s. That’s the trend our afternoon highs will take with a mix of the 40s, mostly sun and a light wind becoming southwest. We’ll take it, with dry conditions as well! Some Thanksgivings we weren’t so lucky. Remember the frigid one of 2018?

Grab the sunglasses for the football games this morning. It’ll be sunny with temperatures in the low 40s. Tonight, it’ll be chilly once again in the 30s. Heading out the door tomorrow, temperatures will be near 40 with mostly clouds. Those clouds will eventually bring a few showers. The best chance will be late morning (10 am) through early afternoon ( 2pm). Have the rain jacket on standby if you’re doing any Black Friday shopping. Amounts will be light though so we aren’t expecting a washout. Behind the front, the breeze will kick up with SW gusts 20-25 mph.

Saturday will be dry, but breezy with NW gusts 25-30 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s but it’ll feel slightly cooler with the wind. Sunday will bring some late day showers. The morning should be decent with less wind than Saturday. Showers arrive late afternoon/early evening. It’ll get gusty once again. Still breezy Monday with highs in the 50s. Beyond that, the next chance of showers arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. As of now, this one looks like it’ll bring more rain than these previous rounds.

Have a Happy Thanksgiving!

-MH