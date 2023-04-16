Cooler weather remains in the forecast this week, with temperatures on Monday expected in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow morning, conditions start out with some clouds, fog, and mist. However, a cold front will push into the area around noontime, with some scattered showers expected.

Late afternoon the front will move north of Boston, and take the showers, fog, and mist with it.

There may be some clearing around sunset time, but clouds will linger for most of the area.

If you’re planning on running in or watching the marathon, conditions will be seasonably cool throughout the race. Also, expect a passing shower or two closer to the finish.

Heading to Fenway? There’ll be some misty conditions from time to time, otherwise a passing shower or two mid-game with temps in the 50s.