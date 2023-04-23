After a dry and mild first half of April, cool and unsettled weather is expected for the rest of the month.

Today was no exception, with rain nearly the entire day.

Although it was soggy, much-needed rainfall of over 1/4-2.5″ fell across the area, bringing rain totals for the month closer to average.

Behind Sunday’s front, cooler weather moves in the next few days with high temperatures staying in the 50s.

More showers will also develop as a slow-moving upper-level low hangs out over the area.

Expect scattered showers both Monday and Tuesday along with mostly cloudy skies.