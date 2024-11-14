Another chilly start this morning as the pattern remains very dry. In fact, dry enough that with the relative humidity dropping to 15-25% this afternoon, the brush fire risk remains elevated. The breeze today won’t be as strong, although the gusts of wind push 20-25mph across Southeast Mass. With tides on the astronomical high side, there may be some minor coastal flooding near the time of high tide too. Highs today max out in the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow, we’ll start cold, but the pattern is a bit milder in the afternoon as highs reach into the mid 50s.

Saturday and Sunday are dry and a bit breezy with highs near 60. Good football weather at Gillette. While a spot shower is possible Monday, the general pattern is dry over the next 7 days.