7Weather- Wet weather stays south today. Showers are in the forecast for the South Coast and the Cape & the Islands. The rest of us stay dry. It’s a cool day with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Wind has picked up. It remains windy the rest of the day with gusts up to 35mph.

Mother’s Day has clearing skies! It now looks like Sunday starts cloudy and then we see some clearing throughout the afternoon.

The day starts in the mid 40s. Highs are in the low 50s along the coast and in the mid 50s inland. A gusty wind sticks around, making it feel chilly.

Monday morning has lots of clouds, and then skies clear in the afternoon. Once again, the wind sticks around and highs reach into the mid and upper 50s.

Tuesday is mainly sunny with temperatures in the low 60s. It’s a bit cooler along the coast. Wednesday has a mix of sun and clouds and it is mild in the mid 60s. Thursday is warm! It looks like we’ll see our first 80º day.