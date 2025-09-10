After another beauty of a September day yesterday, we do track some changes outside today.

As an area of low pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast slides closer to us, more clouds move in and spotty showers and patchy drizzle develop near the south coast. Southern Plymouth County, around Buzzards Bay and across the Cape and Islands have the best shot at some wet weather today. Farther north, any patch of drizzle or sprinkle will be few and far between. Across interior northern Mass and southern NH, it’ll be brighter with temps in the lower 70s.

Tomorrow will be warmer, low to mid 70s at the coast, but close to 80 inland!

Friday does cool off behind a front, but we’ll stay dry. Saturday also looks great with highs in the lower 70s and a lot of sunshine. Sunday, clouds do increase and the next chance for showers rolls in sometime Sunday afternoon or evening.