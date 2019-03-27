Cool & Bright Today, Turning Milder Tomorrow

It certainly did not feel like spring earlier this morning. Those morning lows started off in the teens for the RT. 2 Corridor, and southern NH, while NE MA and along and west of the 95-corridor started off in the low to mid 20s.

This afternoon, conditions will be very similar to what we saw yesterday. You’ll need the sunglasses, but also the jacket. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s at the coast due to a seabreeze off the cold ocean waters. Farther inland, temperatures are expected to peak into the low to mid 40s.

Tonight, since high pressure is right overhead, expect temperatures to dive after sunset (7:04PM), under clear skies.

Tomorrow, high pressure slides over the coastline, out to sea by the afternoon, shifting the wind direction to our of the southwest, ushering in a warm-up. Highs stretch into the mid to upper 50s inland, 40s at the Cape.

Friday continues the warming trend as a cold front looms off to our northwest. A few sprinkles are possible late Thursday night into early Friday, otherwise we’re tracking mostly cloudy skies for the end of the work week with highs into the low 60s.

The warmest day on the 7-day is still Saturday as temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 60s.

Sunday will start the cool down as a cold front sweeps in. This front will bring showers from west to east Sunday afternoon and evening. These showers quickly move out by Monday morning, along with the cloud cover. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be noticeably cooler than the weekend, with temperatures closer to normal.