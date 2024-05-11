What a show last night with the Northern Lights! We experienced a G5 storm. That’s our first one since October 2003! I woke up to pictures of the auroras seen from here in Southern New England to Tennessee and Northern California. This picture below was sent to me by Dave from Leominster. Stunning! We’d love to see your pictures as well.

On to our weather for this weekend. It’ll stay cooler than average with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. There’s a chance for a spot shower tomorrow. Luckily, most of the weekend is dry!

Today, highs will be again in the upper 50s inland and low/mid 50s on the coast. We have a lot of sunshine to start, but we’ll see some clouds today. The breeze will be out of the east/northeast this afternoon.

I’ll be broadcasting weather live this morning from Polar Park for the Best Buddies Friendship Walk! Grab your sunglasses and a light jacket for the walk to support this wonderful organization.

Happy Mother’s Day Weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black