7Weather- The weather stays the same the next couple of days. It will be cool, cloudy and breezy. Add in showers south on Tuesday and then a few showers for everyone on Wednesday.

Tuesday morning will have lots of clouds with temperatures ranging from the low 40s to low 50s. It’ll be pretty close to where we were this morning. In general it looks like the best chance of rain tomorrow will be south of the Pike. Every now and then you might run into sprinkles along and north of the Pike.

Highs reach into the mid and upper 50s and it will be breezy.

There’s a low pressure swirling south of our area and it has been there for days. That’s what has been keeping the clouds and wind around the last couple of days.

Well that system gets closer to us on Wednesday. Expect a few showers around with breezy conditions. Take the umbrella and the rain jacket.

Things finally clear up on Thursday… slowly. The day starts mainly cloudy and then skies gradually clear up. Highs reach into the low 70s.