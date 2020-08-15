Cool & Cloudy Weather

7Weather- Temperatures will remain below average the next couple of days. A high pressure system in control of our weather gives us an onshore breeze, keeping us cool.

So far we have had six 90 degree days in Boston, in the month of August. I think most of us will take this break from the heat and humidity! Sunday will be another gloomy day with temperatures in the mid 70s inland, and near 70 at the coast. It will be breezy at times with winds at 10-15 mph. Like Saturday, there could be a few sprinkles around.

A low pressure system moves by south of the area, but it could bring in a few showers Sunday night. The best chance for showers will be along and south of the Pike, after 11 PM. The Cape & the Islands could see a much needed 0.5″-1.0″ of rain.

Monday is still mainly cloudy and cool. Highs will be between 73-79º. The daylight hours look dry, with a better chance for a few showers after sunset.

Tuesday night starts cloudy early, and then it quickly clears up. The sunshine will allow highs to reach into the low 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast. Wednesday is a couple of degrees warmer in the mid 80s.