Morning clouds and a cool breeze are around to start this Tuesday morning as a low humidity air mass settles into southern New England for the next few days. Clouds do thin out and allow for mostly sunny skies this afternoon as high temps stay below average for most locations. The coolest air will be at the coast, where onshore winds hold temps down into the upper 50s. Meantime inland, highs reach 65-70, warmest the farther west you go.



If you leave the windows open this afternoon to let some fresh air in, you may want to close them back up this evening. With lows falling back into the 40s, it would otherwise get a little chilly inside the house.



Despite a bit of a chilly early tomorrow morning, the afternoon looks fantastic with highs near 65 at the coast, 75 inland. It’s pretty much a repeat forecast for Thursday.



Temps warm a bit for Friday, but it’s the jump in humidity that’s the most noticeable. With dew points surging into the 60s, it’ll be a muggier pattern for sure. A few scattered showers are possible late-day/evening too. Those scattered showers may linger in Saturday and Sunday with temps staying in the 70s.