Cool, Crisp Air This Weekend

7Weather- Fall starts in 3 days, and it’s definitely feeling like it this weekend.

A high pressure system is in control of our weather today, keeping it dry and sunny. Highs reach into the low 60s inland, and into the upper 50s along the coast.

If you will be doing outdoor dining for dinner this evening, make sure you take a jacket! Temperatures drop down into the mid 50s by 6 PM.

It will be a chilly Sunday morning with the potential for patchy frost! Temperatures start in the mid 30s for inland areas, the immediate coast is warmer in the 40s. Bring in outdoor plants, just in case!

We rebound into the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon, and once again, there will be plenty of sunshine. Sunday is breezy with gusts to 25 mph.

The fall feel continues into the start of the week. Monday has highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Hurricane Teddy will be well offshore on Tuesday. New England will only see minor impacts from the tropical system. There will be rough surf with seas at 10-12 feet, and it will be breezy to windy along the coast. Boston likely gets gusts to 30 mph, and the Cape & the Island up to 40 mph.