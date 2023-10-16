Well… at least we had a nice weekend for once because the rain wasn’t too far away. It moved right back in to kick off the work week with scattered showers through the day, but especially this afternoon. It wasn’t just the showers today, we had a lot of clouds and cool temperatures that really made it feel like fall outside. Temperatures struggled to even make it to 60°.

I don’t think tomorrow is a great day, but it’ll be better than today. Temperatures will still be cool and a hair below average but we’ll add one or two degrees on top of where we finished today. Most of the showers should exit tomorrow but a spot shower will likely linger behind with the best chance being on the coast or the closer to the coast you are versus inland where the showers were more focused today.

Also notice that sunset time tomorrow! Tonight is our last sunset in the 6pm hour until next March… tis the season.

These cool days certainly are a reminder of what’s to come but it’s also a reminder of what October should feel like. Today was cool, yes, but these slightly cool days feel so much colder when you have a month dominated by warm air. And the slightly cool days don’t outweigh the number of warm days or how warm the warm days are. Don’t forget about the 80s we started the month with! In fact, today will be so close of whether it’s below average or right at average that right now (4pm) I can’t make the call on where we’ll end up. So it’s again another cool day that’s technically not THAT cool, but felt like it.

Another sign of how mild October has been is the fact we haven’t seen freezing temperatures yet. For some of us, we’re past due for that. Worcester County and most of southern New Hampshire typically see the first freeze in early October with Metro West and the Merrimack Valley in mid October. Obviously we are in mid October now and we haven’t even seen a frost in many of these towns, let alone a freeze! And that won’t change over the next 7 days.

Tomorrow will be similar to today where it’ll be close if it even ends up below average at all. But as we look forward through the rest of the work week, we’ll again bring those numbers back on the warm side once again.