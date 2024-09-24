While we had quite a bit of clouds mixed in yesterday, it was also a mainly dry day with limited sprinkles backing in off the coast. As winds were steady out of the Northeast, it was a cool day with highs in the mid 60s, a bit below average for the time of year and more of an early to mid October feel to the air.



Today, we’ll do it again with highs in the mid 60s, clouds and breaks of sun and aides from a spot sprinkle or two, a mainly dry day.

Wednesday is similar in the temperature department as highs head for the mid to upper 60s. Expect more clouds than sun, but also many more dry hours. While a few spotty showers drift in deep inland in the afternoon, many of us stay dry.

Rain chances go up Wednesday night, through Thursday evening as showers and rumbles of thunder stream on in. 0.50″-1.00″ of rain is possible with this batch, so overall, another good drink of water for the lawns and gardens.

Friday – Monday look mainly dry as moisture from the tropics stays to our south and southwest.

In the tropics…

PTC #9 (potential tropical cyclone) hasn’t organized itself enough yet to become the next named storm of the season, but likely will across the western Caribbean over the next 24hrs. As it passes through the Yucatan Channel and into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, rapid strengthening is possible with a likely hurricane moving west of Tampa and heading toward the Big Bend area Thursday afternoon/evening. All eyes from the west coast of Florida to the Panhandle will keep a close eye on this as a major hurricane is possible. Below is the latest from the National Hurricane Center.