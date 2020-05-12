Cool & Dry Now, Trend Is Up Ahead

Another chilly start kicks off this Tuesday morning, but overall, it’s a nice and quiet day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs recovering into the mid to upper 50s. The breeze is busy, running around 15mph with gusts to 25mph.

By mid May, the sun angle is as high in the sky as it is in late July, so sunscreen it up if you’re spending a lot of time outside with the kids in the yard, or getting some yard work done over the next few days.

If you’ve gotten a jump start on those spring flowers and plants, cover up the ones sensitive to the cold tonight. It’ll be chilly, with temps running near or below freezing for many across the interior.

The numbers do moderate tomorrow afternoon, back to around 60 degrees, then jump up to around 70 by Friday. Friday also brings our next chance for scattered showers and storms, although it’s no all day washout for sure.