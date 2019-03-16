Cool And Dry Weather Ahead

Back to reality! From 60s with thunderstorms on Friday to sunny and cooler weather.

TONIGHT:

Lows drop a bit below average tonight, into the low and mid 20s for many. Boston and the immediate coast will likely drop into the upper 20s.

Skies remain clear and winds calm down, compared to where they were Saturday afternoon.

Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph, making it feel 5-10º cooler than the air temperature.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY:

Temps start in the 20s early in the morning, but we jump into the 30s by 10 AM. The weather will be nice for St. Patrick’s Day!

It won’t be as mild as it was Friday and Saturday, but at least we won’t have to deal with rain/snow, or gloomy conditions.

We got lucky and will have skies bright as a pot of gold! Highs reach into the upper 30s and low 40s.

It won’t be as windy on Sunday but it will still be breezy at times with winds between 10-15 mph, and gusts up to 25mph.

It doesn’t compare to the wind on Saturday that was sustained between 15-25 mph, and gusted to 40 mph.

NEXT WEEK:

Calm conditions expected the next 7 days. Monday and Tuesday will be slightly below average, in the low 40s.

Wednesday — the first day of spring, will feature sunshine and seasonable highs in the mid 40s.

We get a taste of mild weather on Thursday, with highs in the low 50s. There is also the chance for a few showers.