Happy Father’s Day to all our dads out there! Today will be nice to celebrate. It’s a dry day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 60s/near 70 inland. An onshore breeze will keep temperatures cool in the low/mid 60s on the coast.

Future forecast shows we’ll see some sunshine mixed with the cloud cover today. I think you have a better chance of seeing more sunshine the farther north you are today.

Here’s what to expect if you’re outside today…

Temperatures continue a day-to-day climb this week. The peak of the heat and humidity arrives on Thursday. That’s ahead of a cold front that will spark storms. Some of us those storms could be strong.

Summer officially starts on Friday! It will feel like summer with a bit of humidity and warm temperatures.