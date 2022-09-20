Damp grounds kick off this Tuesday morning thanks to those showers and storms that we had last night. That batch of rain is now well offshore, but we’ll renew the chance for some scattered showers mid to late afternoon as another disturbance has to zip on through. Those showers are hit or miss, so by no means is today a washout. With that said, it will be cool with a lot of clouds as highs struggle in the 60s to near 70. Coolest at the coast.

Showers taper off this evening, yielding to a quiet overnight with patchy fog and low clouds. Any low clouds and fog break tomorrow morning, allowing for a nice afternoon, with highs near 70.

Thursday, we renew the shower chance as widespread showers and storms move in, producing wet weather for the morning commute, through lunch. Mid to late afternoon, we’ll likely dry out as some cooler air comes crashing in Thursday Night.





The Autumnal Equinox is just after 9pm Thursday, and no doubt, it’ll feel like Fall Friday as highs struggle to hit 60. Overnight lows Friday night will dip into the mid to upper 30s for many suburbs.



The bounce back into the upper 60s to near 70 is nice over the weekend through, with Sunday being a bit warmer than Saturday. Both days look dry. Great for the Making Strides Walk in Boston.

We’ll have some big breaking waves at our coast Friday and Saturday as Fiona passes to our east. It’ll be far enough away that we don’t experience any high winds/rain from it, but eastern Nova Scotia and Newfoundland will likely have to contend with very high winds and heavy rain.

The next threat to the U.S. for tropical trouble will come late next week, most likely in the central or eastern half of the Gulf of Mexico.