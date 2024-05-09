After a active day yesterday, tracking a couple rounds of showers and storms, we dial down the rain chances today as a mix of sun and clouds holds on. Winds do turn onshore this afternoon, dropping coastal temps back into the 50s while inland locations reach the low to mid 60s. While there may be a late-day sprinkle or spotty light shower, much of today is dry.

Tonight, we’ll track a bit of light rain trying to sneak in with the best chance for some light showers near/south of the Pike. Any light rain that lingers into early tomorrow will be short-lived as drying air wins out mid morning, through the afternoon. The cooler air also wins out, as highs hold in the 50s.

Relatively cool air sticks around over the weekend as highs run in the 50s to near 60. Aside from a spot shower on Mother’s Day, the majority of the weekend is dry.