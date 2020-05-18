Cool Next Two Days, 80s by Friday

7Weather- The next two days are dry and cool, and then it warms up to the end week.

Tuesday is a sunny day, but it’s also the coolest day of the week. That is thanks to an onshore wind. It will be windy at times along the coast, and breezy inland. The coast only gets into the 50s, and inland areas get near 60º.

A high pressure system blocks rain and clouds from moving in on Wednesday. It’s a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, but it’s still on the cooler side with highs between 57-64º.

We go from being below average Tuesday and Wednesday to jumping to above average highs to end the week.

Thursday is mainly sunny and warm in the mid 70s. It will be a cooler on the Cape.

Will Boston hit 80º for the first time on Friday? It’s possible! We’re looking at a full day of sun and highs in the low 80s.