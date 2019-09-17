Cool Next Two Days

7Weather- The next two days are cool, especially Wednesday, and then the week ends with warmer weather. This weekend will feel more like summer with some areas getting close to 90º.

WEDNESDAY:

Temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s tonight. By 7 AM most towns will be in the low 50s. The day starts mostly cloudy with the chance for sprinkles.

Skies start to clear in the afternoon in most spots, and it will be cool in the low and mid 60s. It will feel chilly with a breezy northeast wind.

Grab the light jacket when you head out the door. You’ll probably need it most of the day.

THURSDAY:

It’s possible that some towns in southern New Hampshire wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s! It will be chilly in the morning with almost all of us dropping into the 40s. The afternoon will be beautiful with plenty on sun and fall-like temperatures.

NEXT 4 DAYS:

From highs in the 60s the next couple of days, to temps near 80º on Friday. It keeps warming up from there. We get another taste of summer this weekend.

Saturday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s. Sunday is mostly sunny with temps in the mid 80s.