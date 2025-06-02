A cool breeze prevailed Sunday as temps held in the 60s through the afternoon. This morning, the cooler than average air lingers as morning temps start off in the 40s to low 50s.



The bounce back today is nice under a partly to mostly sunny sky as temperatures head back into the lower 70s. Beautiful for the ball fields this afternoon for the kids with all those after school sports. Also a great day to get some yard work done if you have the day off… or make a tee time.

Tonight will be comfortably cool again, near 50. Then we rebound close to 80 inland tomorrow afternoon and hold near 70-75 along the immediate coast. If you’ve been waiting to put the A/C window units in, today or tomorrow will be a good time to get them in. By Wednesday, it’s suddenly summer. Highs then head into the mid to upper 80s and then push closer to 90 Thursday. We’ll be right back into the mid 80s Friday with mugginess to go with the warmth.

A few isolated storms northwest of Boston are possible Thursday afternoon with scattered storms more likely Friday afternoon/evening.



Unfortunately, as we head into the weekend, it looks unsettled again. Showers and storms are most likely Saturday. It would mark the 12th Saturday in a row with at least some rain (trace or more). Ugh!