Rain totals varied quite a bit across New England yesterday with localized bands dropping 1-3″ of rain across parts of interior Mass, New Hampshire and Maine. Meantime, inside 495, most towns and cities picked up 0.50″ or less.

This morning we start off with mostly cloudy skies. While it’s mainly a dry start, a few more scattered showers will move in midday, into the afternoon, allowing for a cool and cloudy day overall, with damp weather at times. Temps today run into the low to mid 50s north of the Pike and mid 50s to low 60s south of the Pike.

The warmth builds in this weekend with temps well into the 70s Saturday and low to mid 80s Sunday. Aside from a spot shower overnight Saturday/early Sunday am, the weekend will be dry. Humidity is still in check too with a busy breeze gusting 20-30mph at times. Overall, a fantastic weekend ahead for outdoor activities.

Monday looks great too, near 80 inland, 65-70 at the coast.



The heat is on Tuesday and Wednesday as temps near 90. Humidity will surge too as dew points head into the 60s to near 70. A few scattered storms are possible across the deep interior Tuesday afternoon, but more likely Wednesday late-day/evening as a cold front approaches.