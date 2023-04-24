It was a Sunday soakah for sure as 1-3″ of rain fell across much of the state. Although some towns/cities across eastern Mass were under an 1″, the bottom line was that it was an overall beneficial rain for much of Southern New England as the month of April had been quite dry.



Today, we start off with a lot of clouds, but not a lot of rain. A few peeks of sun from time to time do appear today as highs head for the mid 50s to near 60. With some moisture and instability in the air, a few isolated, brief showers pop up, but much of the day stays rain free.

The them of the several afternoons remains the same… cool, more clouds than sun, with a few scattered showers as highs hold in the mid to upper 50s. A few degrees below average, but a fairly typical April pattern. Rain totals from today – Thursday generally run near/under .25″, so don’t expect big rains, just enough to dampen that freshly planted grass seed from time to time.

Friday looks like the best day of the 7day as highs head for the 60s inland and we stay dry from start to finish. Saturday looks dry, but the chance for more rain increases again Sunday.