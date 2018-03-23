Cool & Quiet, Few Weekend Showers

It’s a seasonable morning with temperatures in the low-30s for most of us. While we’ll manage a mixture of sun and clouds this morning, count on partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs are back into the mid to low-40s today, which will be closer to average for the Bay State. We do keep the slight chance for a spot shower this afternoon through the evening commute, but this won’t amount to much (and not everyone will see this moisture).

We could see a few flakes mixed in with these spotty showers this evening (mainly between 6-10PM).

Here’s a Friday treat…we’re seeing sunset today at 7:00PM, and we won’t manage sunset before 7:00PM until September 12th!!! Spring is moving on in!

Saturday features a better chance for a few scattered snow showers (possibly with a few rain drops mixed in). Saturday afternoon and evening will be time of day when these snow/rain showers are possible. We could see a few lingering flakes into Sunday morning.

Have a great weekend!

~Wren