While mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers/sprinkles drifted through the skies yesterday, the big story across the Northeast U.S. was the amount of smoke in the air. While the amounts of smoke were modest in central and eastern Mass, western Mass, CT, and certainly down near NYC, saw very unhealthy levels of air quality and reduced visibility thanks the heavy smoke in the air.



This morning, the air quality is worse the farther south and west you go. That will tend to be the case through the day, but from time to time, enough smoke mixes in to produce unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups, but we won’t be seeing the Mars like views they had over New York yesterday.

What we will see later today, are a few spotty showers popping up from time to time as highs hold in the 60s. Certainly cool for early June, but not as cold as the past weekend.

Pop-up showers and storms are a bit more widespread tomorrow with highs again in the 60s. Keep the umbrella handy midday into the afternoon. Some smoke is still likely in the mix too, especially across Southeast Mass.

The weekend will see some improvement Saturday as highs run in the 60s to near 70 with just a few scattered showers and storms popping up. The coverage area won’t be as widespread as Friday’s. Sunday and Monday look great, near 80 and dry.