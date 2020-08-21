Cool Start, Hot Finish

Wow! What a day we had yesterday with sun-filled skies, low humidity and highs near 80 degrees. While the weather was at it’s best yesterday, we still have another summer stunner today, albeit warmer, as highs head back toward 85-90. The wind is strong enough out of the southwest to block any sea breeze from coming on in so the beaches will be warm as well. Although an isolated shower may drop in across northern Mass and southern NH around dinner time, much of the area stays rain-free. The humidity is relatively low today too.

We’ll track a few isolated storms tomorrow and Sunday afternoon. Highs tomorrow run near 80 at the coast, 85-90 inland and mid 80s to low 90s on Sunday.

The tropics are active with two tropical depressions this morning, both expected to strengthen into named storms as they head for the Gulf of Mexico early next week. Laura and Marco are the next names on the list.