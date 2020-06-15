Cool Start, Hot Finish

Low humidity and dry skies prevailed over the weekend as temperatures cooled to below seasonable levels yesterday. That cool ocean breeze remains today as highs top off in the mid 60s inland, and run up into the mid 70s inland. Morning clouds yield to mostly sunny skies by midday and hold on this afternoon. Tomorrow, we’ll add several degrees, topping out near 70 at the coast to near 80 inland.

The temp trend is up all week, eventually cracking 90 by Friday. By then dew points reach the low 60s too, adding some humidity to the air.

The week will be dry with the only risk of a pop-up storm, Saturday evening/Sunday. We’ll likely cool down a bit on Father’s Day with highs in the 70s at the coast and 80s inland.