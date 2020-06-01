Cool Start To June, Few Spot Showers

A cool start to June this Monday morning as temperatures start in the upper 30s and low 40s with mainly clear skies. Temps do rebound into the 60s this afternoon, however, with a lot of cold air aloft, there will be enough instability to trigger a few isolated showers. They’ll be brief, and few and far between. A few more isolated showers move in tonight and tomorrow, but much of the time is rain-free.

We’ll warm up through the end of the week as a more summery feel to the air comes back by Thursday and Friday. Friday and Saturday will feature a few isolated to scattered showers/storms, but no widespread, big rain makers are in the cards.