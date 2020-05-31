Cool Start to the Week

7Weather- The week starts cool, but then it gradually warms up back into the 80s by Thursday.

Monday starts mainly clear and cool in the mid 40s. Some clouds move in late morning and there will be a mix of clouds and sun the rest of the day. There could be a spot shower from 12-4 PM. Highs will be cool and below average in the low and mid 60s.

Tuesday is mainly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower in the afternoon. Even with the extra clouds around, highs reach into the low 70s.

Wednesday could start with sprinkles early in the day, and then it gradually clears up. The clearing will allow temperatures to jump into the upper 70s. There could be a a sea breeze that keeps the coast a bit cooler.

It gets warmer by the end of the week. Thursday looks mainly sunny with highs in the low 80s.