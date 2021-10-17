It will be cool early tomorrow morning with temperatures falling between 43-50º. We will see a mix of clouds and sun tomorrow with highs in the mid and upper 50s. It will be breezy at times making it feel cool. You’ll want to take a light layer with you.

The fall-feel continues into Tuesday. The day starts chilly in the low and mid 40s. Highs reach near 60º, but a gusty breeze will make it feel cool. It is dry and mainly sunny.

The weather is looking great for Game 3-5 of the ALCS at Fenway!

Monday evening will have a few clouds with temperatures in the low 50s. There will be a cool breeze out of the northwest at 8-13mph. Tuesday evening is breezy and cool in the mid 50s. It is warmer for Wednesday’s 5PM game with temperatures in the mid 60s at first pitch. Winds are light out of the west at 5mph.

It warms up a bit mid-week with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday and in the low 70s Thursday. Highs drop back into the 60s on Friday and there could be a spot shower in the morning as a cold front clears the area. Next weekend is cool with temperatures in the low and mid 50s.