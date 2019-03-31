Cool Start to the Week

7Weather- From a warm last weekend of March, to a chilly start to April.

MONDAY:

Temperatures start in the low and mid 30s on on Monday, but it will feel like the mid and upper 20s with a chilly breeze.

There will be plenty of sunshine, and it gets gusty throughout the afternoon. Lunch time temps are chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Highs are expected to be between 43-47º.

TUESDAY:

A high pressure system keeps us sunny on Tuesday, and we will be right where we should be for this time of year, close to 50º.

Temps will be between 47-52º, but the Cape will likely get stuck in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

A low pressure system moves by offshore Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. As of now, it looks to stay well offshore.

If the path remains as expected, the South Shore, Cape and the Islands, and the immediate coastline will see rain throughout the morning.

Along with that, it will be gusty in those areas with highs in the 50s.

Inland areas look to be cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs inland will be in the low 60s.

THURSDAY & BEYOND:

Thursday looks to be partly sunny with highs in the low and mid 50s.

Friday is a tough forecast, as far as temperatures go. Some cooler air could move in and keep us in the mid 40s.

Rain moves in late of Friday and will linger into Saturday morning.