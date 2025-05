After having some summer-like weather this weekend, cooler weather is on the way to start the work week.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s Monday along with a southeasterly breeze off the water.

Showers are also expected in the forecast but Monday is not expected to be a complete washout.

Rain chances increase into Tuesday and Wednesday as a low pressure system gets closer to the area.

Upwards of 2 inches of rainfall is possible by Wednesday evening in spots.