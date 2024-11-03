Good morning! It’s a cold start with overnight lows falling into the 20s and 30s. Today will be brighter with less wind. Highs stay cooler near 50/low 50s.

Hope you enjoyed an extra hour of sleep as our clocks fell back overnight. That means an earlier sunset tonight. We’re losing about 2.5 minutes of daylight as the days get shorter. Our earliest sunset arrives December 5th-11th at 4:11 pm. We’re back to 5 p.m. sunsets in February.

It’ll be cold again tonight with a mainly clear sky and light wind. Morning lows will be similar to what we woke up to this morning. Tomorrow will look different with more clouds. We’ll keep light wind. Highs will be near average in the low 50s. Normal highs are in the mid/upper 50s in early November.

Today and tomorrow are good days to get some chores done outside. The wind gets gusty again Tuesday and Wednesday. With our very dry conditions and the gusty wind, this will elevate the concern for fire weather again.

Speaking of the dry conditions, there are minimal chances for rain this week. Rain favors Northern New England late Monday into Tuesday. There’s about a 10% chance for a shower to our south Friday. We’ll get another update on our drought conditions on Thursday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black