Cool Sunday, Light Morning Showers Monday

7Weather- Sunday is another cool, dry day, and then we’ll see light showers Monday morning.

Temperatures drop down into the low and mid 40s tonight. It’s still chilly in the upper 40s around 9 AM, and then we rebound into the low 60s by lunch time.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s inland, in the low 60s at the coast.

Light shower move into the Cape & the Islands as early as 8 PM Sunday night, with steadier rain around midnight. The best chance for showers overnight will be for SE Mass and the Cape, where a quarter of an inch of rain is possible.

Most of Monday is cloudy, especially along the coast. Expect very light showers in the morning, and into lunch time. It won’t amount to much, but it’s enough to take the light rain jacket if you will be out and about. It gradually clears up late in the afternoon, and highs reach into the low 60s.

Tuesday will be breezy at times, and it is partly sunny. Highs reach into the upper 60s.

In 4 weeks, we’ll be talking about setting clocks back one hour!

Sunset on Halloween – 5:38 PM

Sunset Nov. 1st – 4:36 PM