Good morning! It’s a seasonably cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. While that might sound just like how we started the day yesterday, we will have a few noticeable changes between yesterday and today.

First off, while we will be in and out of the clouds, we will see more sunshine throughout our Sunday than we did on Saturday.

With that, temperatures get a bit of a boost as well, with highs in the mid to upper 40s and some spots even in the low 50s. All-in-all, those temperatures will be pretty close to average for this time of year.

All that said, it’ll be a breezy day as well, with our wind gusting into the teens and 20s from the northwest.

After dark, temperatures dip to become seasonably cool once again. If you’re headed to the C’s game, expect temps in the mid 40s on your way to the Garden, and temps in the upper 30s on your way home.

By Monday morning, temperatures will have once again dropped to the upper 20s and low 30s.

Monday, however, is a bit of a transitional day for us as we switch up this pattern. The area of low pressure that has been running the forecast the last few days will be out of our hair, and high pressure will begin to set up across parts of the Mid-Atlantic/Ohio Valley. Because of the location and persistence of that high, temperatures will take a turn for the milder as we head through this week!

Monday itself (again, a transitional day) will be mostly sunny and right around 50 degrees. However, we’ll be in the mid 50s by Tuesday, around 60 for Wednesday, and in the low 60s Thursday and Friday! Even as temperatures dip a little on Saturday, we’ll still be in the upper 50s for most.

Not for nothing, but that whole stretch stays quite sunny as well. We’ll see a few clouds in and out, but the sun will stick around and the breeze will stay light. Not to get toooo far ahead of ourselves, but mild and dry looks to be the trend for a lengthy stretch. Perhaps not as long as the last dry stretch (20 straight days of no measurable rain in Boston!!) but it’ll be a minute before we get a good chance of rain and a November chill back into the forecast.