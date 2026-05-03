After a coastal storm moves east of New England overnight tonight and into Sunday, it’ll make for another cooler-than-average day Sunday.

Winds are expected to be around 10-20 miles per hour out of the northwest, along with a mix of sun and clouds as the coastal storm heads towards the Canadian Maritimes.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will range from the mid-50s to around 60 for most of the area.

There also could be a shower or two that pops up during the afternoon, but the steadier rain is still expected to be out of the area by 9am.

A warm-up is on the way this week, so stay tuned for potential 70s on the way.