Good morning! Today will be fairly similar to yesterday. It’s another chilly morning that leads to another cool afternoon. Highs will be in the low/mid 50s. Again, we’ll see more afternoon clouds, and there will be a bit of a breeze.

This morning we’ve had a few sprinkles for the Sea Coast, North Shore and Nantucket. There’s a chance for a sprinkle or spot shower later today for these areas.

Tomorrow there’s still about a ten percent chance for a sprinkle or spot shower on the coast. By Tuesday, a storm forms off the southeast coast. It heads northeast but stays well to our southeast through Wednesday. During that time frame, a northeast wind along with moisture from the storm will promote showers mainly for southeast Mass.

If you look above, you can see another area of low pressure on the western periphery of the Ohio and Tennessee River Valleys. That’s our next storm. It takes an inland track. Models have not been consistent with the timing and intensity. As of this morning, I think the storm will bring us rain and wind for Friday. Both the European and American models are on board with the idea. The American is the wetter solution this morning. Still there’s a lot that could still change before then especially with the timing.

Showers could linger into Saturday morning. Overall, our work week is dominated by cool high temperatures.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black