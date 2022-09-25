Once again, we start off a bit chilly this morning with temps in the 40s to low 50s across much of southern New England. Despite the chill this morning, temps bounce back pretty quickly today, running up into the lower 70s early this afternoon. Clouds will increase too as a touch of humidity does return.





Late afternoon, after 4pm, it’s fair game for a few scattered storms across central and western Mass, A few of those storms could be on the strong side, so we’ll keep an eye on the radar for that. For eastern Mass, the storm chance is late-day/early evening, likely after the Pats game, so from the tailgate to end of the fourth quarter, it looks dry in Foxboro.







Monday features temps in the low 70s with just an isolated pop-up shower in the mid to late afternoon. They look brief and widely scattered, so don’t expect much wet weather.



Much of the upcoming week is mainly dry and fairly seasonable. It’s too early to say if we’ll see any impacts from Ian up here by the end of next weekend (mainly the chance of some wet weather), but we’ll certainly keep an eye on it. Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane early to mid week as it moves through the eastern Gulf, with Florida likely seeing the direct impacts.