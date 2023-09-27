It’s been a pleasant fall day with more sun, less wind and temperatures in the 60s. Tomorrow’s weather is more of the same. Changes come Friday into Saturday. Sunday will be a winner of a day and nice fall feel to kick off October.

We’ll get some low clouds overnight and be off to another cool start in the 40s inland and in the 50s on the coast. Through the day, we’ll see sun mixed with high clouds. Temperatures will be similar to today, fairly seasonable inland in the upper 60s and an onshore breeze will keep temperatures in the low/mid 60s on the coast.

We’ll gain more clouds Friday and temperatures stay cooler in the low 60s. That’s when our chance for rain starts to go up mainly south into Saturday.

Here’s the setup. High pressure will be around the Bay of Fundy. To our south, an area of low pressure will develop and that will bring us the chance for rain Friday and into Saturday. The best chance for wet weather will be to the south. Here’s the likelihood that your town will get a shower during that timeframe.

Sunday looks like the better of the weekend days as we kick off spooky season in Salem!

How do the 70s and sunshine sound from Sunday to next week? We’ll take it!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black