While we can turn down the wind a few mph today, we also turn up the cloud cover across a good chunk of eastern Mass as clouds back in off the ocean, allowing for a chilly, overcast day for many. The farther northwest you go, the more sunshine you’ll have, especially northwest of 495. Under the thickest clouds, occasionally some sprinkles/patches of drizzle keep it damp today, with the highest chance for that across Southeast Mass.





Warmer air starts to work in tomorrow as morning clouds break for some afternoon sun. Temps run near 60 at the coast, 70s inland. Friday will be similar with morning clouds to some afternoon sun. Mid 60s coast, mid to upper 70s inland Friday.





Saturday – Monday is warm and even a bit muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. Low to mid 80s inland, 70s coast (60s south coast). With the higher humidity, low clouds, fog and even some drizzle is likely near the south coast during the mornings. A few spot showers are possible inland Saturday and Sunday, but most of the time will be dry. Monday will feature a few more scattered showers, but no washout.



