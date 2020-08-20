Cool Tonight, then Warming Up for the Weekend

We started off our Thursday with lows in the 50s with even a few locations dipping into the 40s…talk about a fall-feel!

Tonight it will not be quite as cool, but it will be another great night to give the AC a break and open up those windows for some fresh air.

After a cool start to the day Friday, temperatures rebound back to some summer-time heat (without the sticky humidity though!). Highs Friday afternoon stretch into the mid to upper 80s, while it will be slightly cooler along the South Coast due to a southwesterly breeze off the cooler ocean waters.

This weekend, we continue to see a warm-up, along with an increase in humidity. Highs on both weekend days stretch to near 90° with Sunday featuring a threat for a few isolated storms in the afternoon.

Saturday we start off with some clouds that will push out by late morning, giving way to mainly sunny skies for Saturday afternoon. A stray storm cannot be ruled out.

The heat and humidity will be sticking around into the start of the work week with a few chances for showers Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we are back into the low to mid 80s.