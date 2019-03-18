Cool Tuesday, Spring Warm Up Mid-Week

We’re looking at another cool day Tuesday, and then it is mild the rest of the week.

TUESDAY:

By 7 AM Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

Skies will be partly sunny in the morning.

Highs will be a few degrees below average. Highs will be in the low and mid 40s. There is a chance that a sea breeze kicks in throughout the afternoon.

If it does, then the immediate coast will linger in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

The first day of spring will have some pretty good weather. The day starts chilly in the low 30s, but we quickly rebound into the low 40s by late morning.

The sun will be shining all day, and we reach into the low 50s by the afternoon. Clouds start to move right around sunset.

THURSDAY:

Thursday is wet and still mild in the upper 40s. As of now, it looks like we will see on and off rain throughout most of the day.